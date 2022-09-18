NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,100 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 371,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $0.49 on Friday. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $56.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

