NAOS Finance (NAOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $34,487.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.81 or 0.02411718 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00113487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00830014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance launched on April 28th, 2021. NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,510,069 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAOS Finance is naos.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. It enables the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities.”

