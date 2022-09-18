Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $25,756.84 and approximately $2,768.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001516 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,267,797 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.