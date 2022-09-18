National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Down 20.2% in August

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at National CineMedia

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,548,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,693. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 8.2% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 263,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 9.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 22,720 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 176,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,298 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National CineMedia Trading Down 11.2 %

NCMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

NCMI opened at $0.95 on Friday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is -30.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

