National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Short Interest Update

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 148,009 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 402,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NESR stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

