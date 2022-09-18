National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) PT Raised to $46.00

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NATI. StockNews.com raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

National Instruments Price Performance

National Instruments stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $192,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,779.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $192,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,779.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5,855.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Stories

