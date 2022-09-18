National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NSA opened at $46.72 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,056,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,076,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 565,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,803,000 after buying an additional 493,043 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,321,000 after buying an additional 463,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.