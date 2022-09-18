Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares fell 11.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.62. 15,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 556,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Natura &Co Stock Down 10.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 84.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 295.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 7.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

