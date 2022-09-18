Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares fell 11.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.62. 15,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 556,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.
Natura &Co Stock Down 10.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.
Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.