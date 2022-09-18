NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 351.67 ($4.25).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

LON:NWG opened at GBX 272.90 ($3.30) on Friday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 276.09 ($3.34). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 247.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 228.23. The company has a market cap of £26.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,049.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.49%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Lena Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($26,582.89). In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26). Also, insider Lena Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($26,582.89).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

