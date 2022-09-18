Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.48 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $3,409.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000842 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017356 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,442,677 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

