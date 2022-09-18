Neblio Price Hits $1.80 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Neblio has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00009254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $35.20 million and approximately $19.46 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,545,883 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

