Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.56

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.56 and traded as low as $6.99. Necessity Retail REIT shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 1,141,224 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Necessity Retail REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Necessity Retail REIT Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $958.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.54%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Amundi owned 0.06% of Necessity Retail REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

