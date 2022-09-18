NEM Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEM has a total market capitalization of $373.26 million and $8.23 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEM alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00112191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00838962 BTC.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.