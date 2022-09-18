Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Neovasc Price Performance
Shares of NVCN stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.22. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $20.58.
About Neovasc
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
Featured Stories
