Nerve Finance (NRV) Price Hits $0.0062 on Exchanges

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nerve Finance has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Nerve Finance has a total market capitalization of $287,168.15 and $369,712.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nerve Finance Profile

Nerve Finance launched on March 3rd, 2021. Nerve Finance’s official website is nerve.fi. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve is an automated market-maker (AMM) on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) designed for low-slippage trading of stablecoins and other pegged assets. Nerve launched its signature 3Pool with a basket of dollar-pegged stablecoins consisting of BUSD, USDT and USDC. The protocol has since established an fUSDT metapool and pegged BTC and ETH pools in service of its cross-chain Nerve Bridge, as well as an rUSD metapool in collaboration with Ramp DeFi and a UST metapool in collaboration with Terra. More pools are constantly in development, and projects are welcome to apply to develop a metapool with Nerve through the BUIDL program.”

