Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Cap of $127.05 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $127.05 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,666.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00163312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00284704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00753247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00589338 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00256359 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is www.nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

