Netvrk 1-Day Volume Tops $451,742.00 (NTVRK)

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. Netvrk has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and $451,742.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netvrk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Netvrk has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00112330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00838026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Netvrk Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Netvrk is https://reddit.com/r/NetVRk. Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Netvrk

According to CryptoCompare, “Netvrk is a multichain metaverse on the blockchain, with tools that allow you to monetize your content via NFTsThe NETVRK token can be used to buy assets within the virtual world such as buildings, vehicles, houses etc.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netvrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netvrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netvrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

