Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,501,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,938 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.13% of Thoughtworks worth $72,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,036,000 after purchasing an additional 952,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,809 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 369,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at $34,576,000. 18.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.04.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 5.9 %

Thoughtworks stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Thoughtworks

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Recommended Stories

