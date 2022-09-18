Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,635 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 5.07% of XPEL worth $74,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on XPEL to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

In other XPEL news, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $62,335.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $1,214,977.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,323,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,807,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $62,335.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,269,068. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL opened at $65.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.66. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

