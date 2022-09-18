Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,333 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $90,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 68,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 40,877 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 353.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 76,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $206.28 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.54.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

