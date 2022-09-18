Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 67,417 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,711,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67,417 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 5.49% of Unisys worth $80,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unisys by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,758,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,485,000 after buying an additional 45,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,837,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,986,000 after purchasing an additional 181,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,397,000 after purchasing an additional 41,624 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,550,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:UIS opened at $8.72 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $591.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

