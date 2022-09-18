Neutrino USD Price Reaches $0.90 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $614.18 million and approximately $685,599.00 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004576 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00112265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00841019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 682,177,236 coins and its circulating supply is 682,176,632 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.