New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NEWR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Relic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.78. New Relic has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Insider Activity

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $115,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $115,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $195,183.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,651,228 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth $52,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in New Relic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.