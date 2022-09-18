NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 35.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 51.1% lower against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $437,796.05 and approximately $9.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00023975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00275403 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001025 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002502 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00030824 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.02 or 0.03021228 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.net. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining.Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

