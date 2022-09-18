NewYorkCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 46.4% lower against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $528,312.64 and approximately $3.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00286821 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001150 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002456 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00028628 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.net. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining.Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

