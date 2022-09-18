NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $100.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after buying an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,724,059,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after buying an additional 124,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

