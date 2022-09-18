NFTb (NFTB) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One NFTb coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTb has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $95,255.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.15 or 0.02534491 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00113184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00833962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NFTb is nftb.io.

NFTb Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTb is a curated marketplace that allows unique digital artwork to be traded and collected. Verified artists. All files are stored on IPFS and minted via BSC. NFTb is at NFT platform to allow creators to donate proceeds to a list of well know charities including: GiveWell and Binance Charity Telegram | Instagram | Discord | Medium “

