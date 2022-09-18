NFTPad (NFTPAD) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, NFTPad has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. NFTPad has a total market cap of $26,620.84 and approximately $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTPad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00110850 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00851037 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
NFTPad Coin Profile
NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 coins. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial.
NFTPad Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for NFTPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.