Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $7,842.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00057365 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005522 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00064726 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00076889 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

SHROOM is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

