Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Update

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nocturne Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Nocturne Acquisition stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Nocturne Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nocturne Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBTC. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 47,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

