Noir (NOR) Market Cap Achieves $82,297.16

Noir (NOR) traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $82,297.16 and approximately $128.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,687,447 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org.

Noir Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

