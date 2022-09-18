NoLimitCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $448,069.62 (NLC)

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $448,069.62 and $12,717.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (NLC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid created to be the currency used in the upcoming Fantasy Football game, No Limits Fantasy Sports. NLC uses SHA256D as an algorithm and has a 2 minute block time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

