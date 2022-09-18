North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.17

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.17 and traded as low as $15.29. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 47,582 shares changing hands.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $141.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 149.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

