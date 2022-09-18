North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.17

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.17 and traded as low as $15.29. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 47,582 shares changing hands.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $141.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 149.59%.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile
North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.
