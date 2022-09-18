Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $487.75.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $485.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $497.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.63.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.