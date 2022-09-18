Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417,209 shares in the company, valued at $323,906,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $1,652,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $1,740,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $1,679,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $1,688,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $1,548,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $1,404,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,276,900.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $137.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $458.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.09 and a 200-day moving average of $151.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Moderna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Moderna by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Moderna by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

