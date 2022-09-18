Novo (NOVO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $224.67 Million

Novo (NOVO) traded up 2,239.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Novo has traded 19,787.7% higher against the dollar. One Novo coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on exchanges. Novo has a market cap of $224.67 million and $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00110850 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00851037 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Novo Profile
Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Novo is www.facebook.com/novocurrency. Novo’s official website is novocurrency.com. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Novo
