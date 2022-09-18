Nuco.cloud Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $494,650.66 and $45,597.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00112140 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002389 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00837309 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Nuco.cloud Profile
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news.
Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud
