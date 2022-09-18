Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUEGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.78.

NUE opened at $117.08 on Friday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nucor will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after buying an additional 118,443 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nucor by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,857,000 after buying an additional 34,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,537,000 after buying an additional 109,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

