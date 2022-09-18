O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Buys 145 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.2% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 85,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $2,803,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 408,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,762,000 after acquiring an additional 97,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.