Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oasis Petroleum Stock Performance
OAS opened at $0.12 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34.
About Oasis Petroleum
