Obyte (GBYTE) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.25 or 0.00076297 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Obyte has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $12.54 million and $5,330.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Obyte alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.82 or 0.02032757 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00102635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00827941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte’s genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 822,137 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Obyte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “.Obyte is a distributed ledger based on directed acyclic graph (DAG). Access to Obyte ledger is decentralized, disintermediated, free (as in freedom), equal, and open.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.