Occam.Fi (OCC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Occam.Fi coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001544 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Occam.Fi has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Occam.Fi has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $143,323.00 worth of Occam.Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded down 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Solootbox DAO (BOX) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Occam.Fi Coin Profile

Occam.Fi is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Occam.Fi’s total supply is 99,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,916,372 coins. Occam.Fi’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Occam.Fi is https://reddit.com/r/OccamFi.

Occam.Fi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Occam.fi is a suite of DeFi solutions tailored for Cardano. Designed to deliver market-leading launchpad capabilities, DEX tools, and liquidity pools. The first component of Occam.fi’s ecosystem is its decentralised funding platform, or launchpad, called OccamRazer. Through this launchpad, the next generation of disruptive Cardano applications can undertake significant capital raises through OccamRazer's IDO capabilities. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Occam.Fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Occam.Fi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Occam.Fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

