Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after buying an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,905,000 after buying an additional 1,684,588 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,044,561 shares of company stock worth $1,569,641,061. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.74.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

