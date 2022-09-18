OceanEx Token (OCE) Hits Market Cap of $620,281.76

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $620,281.76 and approximately $1,888.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx.

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers.”

