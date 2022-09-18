OctoFi (OCTO) Price Down 21.5% Over Last Week

OctoFi (OCTO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00008126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $20,211.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About OctoFi

OctoFi’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi.

OctoFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another.An All-in-One DeFi platform that helps users find top opportunities while rewarding them for being a holder. Revenue earned on platform is 100% returned to eligible holders monthly.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

