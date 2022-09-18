Octopus Protocol (OPS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32,023.00

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Octopus Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Octopus Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Octopus Protocol has a total market cap of $39,129.35 and approximately $32,023.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Octopus Protocol

Octopus Protocol (OPS) is a coin. Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Octopus Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. Telegram | Discord | Instagram Litepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

