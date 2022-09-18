Oddz (ODDZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.39 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Oddz has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $1.07 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oddz has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00110924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00851004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official website is www.oddz.fi. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oddz

According to CryptoCompare, “Oddz Protocol is an On-Chain Option trading platform that expedites the execution of options contracts, conditional trades, and futures. It allows the creation, maintenance, execution, and settlement of trustless options, conditional tokens, and futures in a fast, secure, and flexible manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

