ODIN PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.0878 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 4,137% against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.53 million and $6,251.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00112399 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002384 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00843381 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ODIN PROTOCOL
ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading
