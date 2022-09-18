ODUWA Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001525 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

