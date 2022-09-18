Old Port Advisors Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

